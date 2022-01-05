Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,562 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,619 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 337,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after acquiring an additional 122,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,531,000.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.73. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The business had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $366,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

