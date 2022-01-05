Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

SJW opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.29.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

