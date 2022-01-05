Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,657 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,217 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 4.6% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,121 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 4.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 11.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 87.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $166,401,000 after acquiring an additional 382,383 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at $328,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

F5 Networks stock opened at $239.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.95 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.20 and a 200-day moving average of $210.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $416,602.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total value of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,656 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

