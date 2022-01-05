Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,760 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.