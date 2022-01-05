VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.93

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.93 and traded as high as $70.14. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $69.49, with a volume of 5,323 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average of $65.98.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSA. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth about $279,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.