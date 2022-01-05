VietNam (LON:VNH) Stock Price Up 0.9%

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.72) and last traded at GBX 349 ($4.70). Approximately 74,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 88,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 346 ($4.66).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 336.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.28. The stock has a market cap of £105.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20.

In other VietNam news, insider Philip Scales acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 304 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £10,184 ($13,723.22). Also, insider Damien Pierron acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.24) per share, for a total transaction of £10,237.50 ($13,795.31). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,900 shares of company stock worth $3,025,550.

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

