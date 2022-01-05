VietNam (LON:VNH) Trading 0.9% Higher

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.72) and last traded at GBX 349 ($4.70). 74,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 88,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 346 ($4.66).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 336.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 297.28. The firm has a market cap of £105.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20.

In other VietNam news, insider Sean Hurst purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 298 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £9,834 ($13,251.58). Also, insider Philip Scales purchased 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 304 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £10,184 ($13,723.22). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,900 shares of company stock worth $3,025,550.

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

