Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 15,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,678,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

VFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

The company has a market cap of $572.76 million, a PE ratio of -166.96 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth $708,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth $1,715,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 93.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

