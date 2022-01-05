Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 15,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,678,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.
VFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.
The company has a market cap of $572.76 million, a PE ratio of -166.96 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth $708,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth $1,715,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 93.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.
Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.
Featured Article: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.