Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at CLSA

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target decreased by CLSA from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. New Street Research downgraded Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Vipshop from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.64.
Shares of VIPS opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $46.00.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,897,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vipshop by 102.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 146,617 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter worth $1,609,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter worth $2,916,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Vipshop by 18.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 667,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vipshop Company Profile
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
