Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at CLSA

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target decreased by CLSA from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. New Street Research downgraded Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Vipshop from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Shares of VIPS opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,897,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vipshop by 102.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 146,617 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter worth $1,609,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter worth $2,916,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Vipshop by 18.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 667,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

