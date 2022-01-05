Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the November 30th total of 159,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 42.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 67.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000.

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $449.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRDN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

