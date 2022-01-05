Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Shares of NCZ opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $5.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 10,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $50,044.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

