Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Update

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the November 30th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 209.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $263,000.

Get Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $31.71. 72,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,598. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.