Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.94. Approximately 8,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 49,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.94. The firm has a market cap of C$107.40 million and a P/E ratio of -37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

In other news, Director Francis Nelson Shen acquired 38,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,750.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,700 shares in the company, valued at C$113,750.91.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

