Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) vs. SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Head-To-Head Survey

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivid Seats and SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivid Seats N/A N/A -$17.62 million N/A N/A SeaWorld Entertainment $431.78 million 11.79 -$312.32 million $1.72 38.31

Vivid Seats has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaWorld Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vivid Seats and SeaWorld Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivid Seats 0 1 4 0 2.80 SeaWorld Entertainment 0 2 7 0 2.78

Vivid Seats presently has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.50%. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus price target of $71.11, suggesting a potential upside of 7.91%. Given Vivid Seats’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than SeaWorld Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Vivid Seats and SeaWorld Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivid Seats N/A N/A N/A SeaWorld Entertainment 10.84% -284.45% 6.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SeaWorld Entertainment beats Vivid Seats on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

