VNX (VNXLU) Price Tops $0.0208 on Exchanges

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One VNX coin can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VNX has traded 71.9% lower against the dollar. VNX has a total market cap of $585,118.25 and $36,698.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VNX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00057022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

VNX Coin Profile

VNX (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VNX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.