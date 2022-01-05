Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Short Interest Up 34.3% in December

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,590,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the November 30th total of 19,060,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $21,831,027.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,577,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,015,376 in the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Vonage by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vonage by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 250,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 128,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,672,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,103,000 after acquiring an additional 24,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on VG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.
Vonage Company Profile
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
