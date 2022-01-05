Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Short Interest Up 34.3% in December

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,590,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the November 30th total of 19,060,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $21,831,027.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,577,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,015,376 in the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Vonage alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Vonage by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vonage by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 250,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 128,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,672,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,103,000 after acquiring an additional 24,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.81, a P/E/G ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.58. Vonage has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $20.85.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.