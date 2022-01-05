VSBLTY Groupe Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Shares Down 6.5%

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) shares dropped 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 271,263 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 232,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSBGF)

Vsblty Groupe Technologies Corp. operates as a security and retail analytics technology company. Its software modules include VisionCaptor, a digital signage content management system; DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; and VSBLTY Vector, a facial detection software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.