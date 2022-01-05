Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Trading Down 4.3%

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 448,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

VTEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vtex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Get Vtex alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vtex will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vtex Company Profile (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.