Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on WKCMF shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($212.50) to €179.00 ($203.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale cut shares of Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Warburg Research cut shares of Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

WKCMF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.40. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 133. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.18. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $127.55 and a twelve month high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

