Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:WALDU opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Waldencast Acquisition has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WALDU. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 61,864 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 520,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,937,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,186,000 after purchasing an additional 440,266 shares during the last quarter.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

