Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $195.00. The stock had previously closed at $186.28, but opened at $178.31. Wayfair shares last traded at $177.10, with a volume of 20,768 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Argus lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.62.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $10,430,245.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $222,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $26,214,144 in the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.05 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.25.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

