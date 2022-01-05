WaykiChain (WICC) Price Down 2.9% This Week

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. WaykiChain has a market cap of $36.73 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00055059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

