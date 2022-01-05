WazirX Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002505 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $350.21 million and $22.01 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00060132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.99 or 0.08002053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00069144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00075978 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,941.62 or 0.99831963 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007474 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.