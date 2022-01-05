Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 905 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $179.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.17 and a 200 day moving average of $152.15. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

