Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a report released on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $8.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.15. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $202.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.74. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $143.60 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

