Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.64 and last traded at $31.97. 36,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,160,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $607.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,462,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,942,000 after purchasing an additional 74,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 1,785.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,916,000 after buying an additional 216,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

