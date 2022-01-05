Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Holdings Decreased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 18.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 32,741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 17.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 14.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 410.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.17. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.92.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.55%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

