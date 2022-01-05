Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. upped their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $19.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.33. 3,433,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,640. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of -120.89 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,267 shares of company stock worth $27,706,892 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Zscaler by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

