Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Shares Down 3.8%

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRDEF. ING Group began coverage on Wereldhave in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wereldhave in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36.

Wereldhave NV engages in investment activities with interests in real properties, primarily in shopping centers. The firm deals with leasing investment property under operating leases. It operates through the following geographical segments; Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. The company was founded on May 30, 1930 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

