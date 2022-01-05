Whispir Limited (ASX:WSP) Insider Purchases A$41,180.00 in Stock

Whispir Limited (ASX:WSP) insider Sarah Morgan purchased 20,000 shares of Whispir stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.06 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of A$41,180.00 ($29,625.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Get Whispir alerts:

Whispir Company Profile

Whispir Limited develops and provides communications management systems through cloud-based platform in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Switzerland, and internationally. It enables the integration of smart applications and micro communications services into existing workflow solutions to automate specific areas of business critical communications across mobile/email/voice/social/web.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Whispir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whispir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.