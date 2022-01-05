Whispir Limited (ASX:WSP) Insider Purchases A$41,180.00 in Stock

Whispir Limited (ASX:WSP) insider Sarah Morgan purchased 20,000 shares of Whispir stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.06 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of A$41,180.00 ($29,625.90).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.59.
Whispir Company Profile
