Whiteheart Market Capitalization Tops $4.30 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $7,883.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for approximately $483.74 or 0.01051524 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00063588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00074043 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,741.98 or 0.08134004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00079487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,878.01 or 0.99725809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007561 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

