Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Given New $284.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $284.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a c+ rating to an a rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $254.08.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $238.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $197.63 and a one year high of $271.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,877,000 after purchasing an additional 95,609 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,459,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,879,000 after purchasing an additional 717,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,018,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,409 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,347,000 after acquiring an additional 329,836 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,400,000 after acquiring an additional 58,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

