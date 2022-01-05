WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,090 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $43,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $41.44.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.66 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

