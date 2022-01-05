WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Trading 0.4% Higher

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.07 and last traded at $37.00. 616,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,074,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XSOE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the third quarter worth $74,547,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,892,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,627,000 after buying an additional 77,976 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 844.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,643,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,330,000 after buying an additional 1,469,401 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 713,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,617,000 after buying an additional 37,522 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 12.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 300,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 33,193 shares in the last quarter.

