Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WZZZY stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

