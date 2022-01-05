WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.39

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 12087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

MAPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 263.8% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,937 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $91,421,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its position in WM Technology by 15.9% during the third quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,517,000 after purchasing an additional 392,041 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $23,381,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WM Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 257,587 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

