WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.39

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 12087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.
MAPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 263.8% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,937 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $91,421,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its position in WM Technology by 15.9% during the third quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,517,000 after purchasing an additional 392,041 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $23,381,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WM Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 257,587 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WM Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAPS)
WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.
