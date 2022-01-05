WNS (NYSE:WNS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $87.89 on Tuesday. WNS has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $91.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.39.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in WNS by 367.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,216,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,942 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,747,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,774,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of WNS by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,365,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after buying an additional 341,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of WNS by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,874,000 after buying an additional 322,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

