Woodcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $514,059.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $514,059.00 and $104,321.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0640 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,528.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,699.75 or 0.08126233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00321498 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.87 or 0.00922224 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011375 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00073909 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.45 or 0.00475420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.18 or 0.00261760 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.