Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Workday worth $31,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Workday by 8.9% during the third quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 8.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 54,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY stock opened at $253.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,812.09, a PEG ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.50. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 280,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $75,009,575.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,868 shares of company stock valued at $118,104,482 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.