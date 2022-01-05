Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRDLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Worldline from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Worldline from €65.00 ($73.86) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Worldline from €78.00 ($88.64) to €64.00 ($72.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

WRDLY traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,305. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.26.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

