Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $430,908.08

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $6.57 or 0.00014198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $430,908.08 and approximately $33.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00064292 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00077526 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.44 or 0.08183321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00079722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,313.14 or 1.00119339 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.