WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Short Interest Down 56.3% in December

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the November 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WRIT Media Group stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. WRIT Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
WRIT Media Group Company Profile
