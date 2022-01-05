WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Short Interest Down 56.3% in December

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the November 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WRIT Media Group stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. WRIT Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

WRIT Media Group Company Profile

WRIT Media Group, Inc produces films, television programs, and similar entertainment programs for various media formats. It is a content creation company which intends to produce, acquire, and distribute live concerts in 3D for initial worldwide digital broadcast into digitally-enabled movie theaters.

