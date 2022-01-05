Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XNCR shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Xencor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 93,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 32.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 126,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 97.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 52,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Xencor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Xencor by 145.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 34,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. Xencor has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -410.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xencor will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

