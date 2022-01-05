Xponance Inc. Cuts Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hubbell by 12.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,370,000 after purchasing an additional 313,081 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at about $57,210,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hubbell by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,517,000 after purchasing an additional 196,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hubbell by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,416,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,587,000 after purchasing an additional 112,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 5.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $209.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.96. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $149.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 63.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

