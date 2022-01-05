Xponance Inc. Decreases Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,346 shares of company stock worth $13,731,068 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $508.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $435.12 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $777.33.

Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

