Xponance Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Y stock opened at $667.17 on Wednesday. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $563.47 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $670.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $663.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share.

In other Alleghany news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

