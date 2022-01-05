Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

