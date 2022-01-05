Xponance Inc. Sells 646 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,463,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 113.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.45.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $123.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.36 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.51 and a 200-day moving average of $135.58.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

