XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.40

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:XPS opened at GBX 147 ($1.98) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 138.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 141.13. XPS Pensions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 115 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.40 ($2.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77. The stock has a market cap of £301.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 191 ($2.57) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.83) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.