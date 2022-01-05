Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.00.
YARIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
Yara International ASA stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 26,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,003. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59.
Yara International ASA Company Profile
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.