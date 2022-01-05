Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.00.

YARIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Yara International ASA stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 26,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,003. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

